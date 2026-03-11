Oakland begins search for new police chief with first community forum

The Brief The City of Oakland held a public forum on Wednesday as part of their search for a new police chief. Residents had an opportunity to share what they'd like to see in a police chief candidate. The previous chief, Floyd Mitchell resigned after about 18 months on the job to become the police chief of Fremont.



The city of Oakland officially kicked off its search for a new police chief Wednesday night, hosting the first of several public forums to gather community input on what residents want in the department’s next leader.

What the people want

What they're saying:

The meeting at the 81st Avenue Public Library in East Oakland drew a small crowd, but those who attended said they want a chief focused on addressing crime and improving the overall condition of city streets. Some area residents also said they would prefer a candidate with local roots.

"Hopefully in July, they will announce somebody that not only the mayor and the commission, but the community will be very proud to be your next police chief," said Former Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, who was hired to help recruit candidates alongside the Oakland Police Commission.

Shane Williams, who serves as the ad hoc chair of the Police Commission’s chief search, said the forums are meant to gather input from residents across Oakland.

"Our part in being here is to leverage the voices of other people," said Williams. "It’s not just our opinion about what we want as a new chief. We want to hear what the community wants."

Previous chief resigns

The forums come after former Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell resigned after about 18 months on the job to become police chief in Fremont.

Residents who attended Wednesday’s meeting said safety remains a top concern.

"I think everyone wants the same thing. You want a safe environment where you feel safe, and you want to go walk your dog around the corner," said Oakland resident Kenneth Castain.

By the numbers:

A recent survey by the East Bay Polling Institute of about 700 registered voters found 55% believe Oakland is headed in the wrong direction, with 28% identifying crime as the city’s most important issue.

In the same survey, 79% of respondents said they support clearing encampments from public places, including parks and sidewalks.

What's next:

City officials plan to host six forums in total as part of the search process. The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the East Bay Church of Religious Science at 4130 Telegraph Ave in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood.

