Here is where the San Francisco 49ers stand in free agency

The San Francisco 49ers have had a busy free agency so far.

New additions to the 49ers

Osa Odighizuwa

On Wednesday, the Niners acquired defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa from the Dallas Cowboys, in exchange for a third round pick, according to ESPN.

Odighizuwa will bolster a thin San Francisco defensive line.

He recorded 52 pressures last season, more than all five Niners defensive tackles combined in 17 games.

Jake Tongers

San Francisco re-signed backup tight end and Los Gatos native, Jake Tonges to a two-year, $8 million deal.

Mike Evans

The Niners have reportedly signed wide receiver Mike Evans to a four-year $60.4 million deal.

Evans is a 12-year NFL veteran.

At 6'5", Evans is physical and will be a threat in the red-zone, an area in which San Francisco has struggled.

Evans, 32, only played in eight games last season because of a range of injuries. Otherwise, he has remained mostly healthy throughout his career.

From 2015 to 2024, he recorded 1,000 yards a season – tying 49ers legend Jerry Rice for most consecutive thousand-yard seasons.

Eddy Pineiro

Kicker Eddy Pineiro was re-signed to a 4-year deal worth up to $17 million.

Players leaving the 49ers

Kendrick Bourne

Former 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Skyy Moore

Wide receiver and punt returner Skyy Moore was picked up by the Green Bay Packers on a 1-year deal.

Uncertain future

Brandon Aiyuk

Many expected the Niners to release wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on Wednesday. According to ESPN, San Francisco is not in a rush to get rid of him.

Aiyuk has no guaranteed money left on his deal and the Niners want to test the trade market.

Jauan Jennings

Jennings, the Niners top receiver last year, began a free agent on Wednesday.

Trent Williams

All-pro left tackle Trent Williams is entering the final year of his three-year contract.

Williams and the Niners are reportedly in a stalemate over a new agreement.

According to a report from ESPN, the Niners have no plans of trading Williams.