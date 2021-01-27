Bay Point man charged with sending threatening messages against Congressman's brother

A Bay Area man is in federal custody for allegedly making threats against a congressman's family.



The Department of Justice said that Robert Lemke of Bay Point sent threatening messages on the same day that people stormed the U.S. Capitol building, the Bay Area News Group reported.

The DOJ said that Lemke sent messages to a congressman's brother, neither of whom were named, claiming President Joe Biden would not be president and there were armed members near his home.



The charges against him carry a prison sentence of five years.

The complaint alleges that Lemke also claimed — apparently, falsely — to be a former policeman Alameda County Sheriff’s office, BANG reported. A spokesman for the office said Lemke never worked there.