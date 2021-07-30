Bayview shooting leaves two people with life-threatening injuries

article

San Francisco police say a Friday evening shooting in the Bayview neighborhood left two females with life-threatening injuries.

Police say both of the victims arrived at a local hospital before officers had arrived to the scene of the shooting.

The incident unfolded around 6:45 p.m. when officers from the Bayview Station responded to the 100 block of Bertha Lane for a reported shooting.

As of 9 p.m., police remained at the scene. Officers investigating the shooting are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for evidence.

No one has been arrested in the shooting, and police say it's an early and active investigation.