Rare whale sighting in Emeryville making waves

A beached whale captured the attention of onlookers in Emeryville on Tuesday.

Juvenile minke whale

What we know:

The Marine Mammal Center said the whale is likely a juvenile minke whale. While sightings of the species are rare in the Bay Area, they are not unprecedented.

The whale was first spotted Monday around 2 p.m., partially emersed in mud in shallow water at low tide just off Emeryville, according to the center. It moved into deeper water at high tide around 4:30 p.m.

Whale is alive

What they're saying:

"The animal swam well under its own strength with good energy which our experts noted as a good sign," the center said in a statement.

Researchers said a whale believed to be the same animal was seen swimming in the area on April 2. The exact age and sex of the whale remain unclear.

Experts said the whale appears to be in good body condition. It has peeling white skin, which they believe may be healing from a past trauma or skin condition.

The area of concern appeared red during the earlier sighting.

"If confirmed to be a minke whale, this would be the fifth documented sighting in the past 16 years according to our researchers," the mammal center said.

Aerial footage captured Tuesday showed the whale floating close to the Emeryville shoreline.