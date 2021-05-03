Bear spotted roaming Sebastopol neighborhood

article

Sebastopol police are notifying residents of a beary-unusual sight.

Cameras outside a resident's home captured images of a bear roaming in the areas of Pleasant Hill, Lynch, and Robinson roads.

Sebastopol Police Services said the animal "must have lost his bearings and embearassingly landed himself in town."

If anyone who spots the furry animal is urged to stay away.

"Show some forbearance and give him a wide berth. We don’t want to respond to a grizzly aftermath," authorities said.