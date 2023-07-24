A mother bear and two cubs were allegedly seen near Novato's Miwok Park on Sunday, according to police.

Police have not found the bears, but said that the animals' skat was found near a playground on the San Miguel Way side of the park.

Police are urging visitors to use caution in the park, especially when entering areas with lots of trees and brush.

"They are wild animals. Stay away from wild animals," said Sgt. Alan Bates. "Give them the opportunity to enjoy themselves. There shouldn't be interactions."

If you encounter a bear, it is better to back slowly away. Try not to run, which can provoke a bear to give chase.