Believe it! Ripley's Believe It or Not to close in San Francisco

article

The Brief Ripley's Believe It Or Not! is closing its San Francisco location. The company did not say why. There are other Ripley's attractions across the world.



Believe it.

Ripley's 'closing in San Francisco

What we know:

Ripley's Believe it Or Not! in San Francisco is set to close at the end of the year, according to company president Jim Pattison Jr., who issued a letter on Tuesday.

What we don't know:

Pattison did not say exactly why the company is closing at Fisherman's Wharf, or exactly what date the doors will be permanently shuttered.

But he did list the history of the attraction in San Francisco, which has been around for 60 years.

Built on the foundation of a daily newspaper cartoon in 1918 — still in print today — Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World

Entertainment still has more than 100 attractions across nine countries. There are also Ripley’s Aquariums, Hawaiian Falls Waterparks, Great Wolf Lodge in Niagara Falls, Guinness World Records attractions, wax museums, traveling shows, miniature golf courses, mirror mazes, and more.