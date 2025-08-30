Belmont man arrested for allegedly making threats against Millbrae churchgoer

article

A Belmont man was arrested on Friday for allegedly threatening to attack another person during a mass at a Millbrae church.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office received a report about 8:40 a.m. on Friday regarding "threatening statements targeting a member of a local place of worship in Millbrae," according to a department statement.

The department learned that the suspect – later identified as 50-year-old Alexi El Kadi of Belmont – allegedly threatened on social media to attack "a specific victim" during a mass event at Our Lady of Lebanon Church, located at 600 El Camino Real.

Authorities also learned from a "concerned resident" that El Kadi allegedly had a history of harassing an organizer at the church, which resulted in "sustained fear and concern for attendee safety."

Deputies arrested El Kadi at his Belmont home without incident, and he was subsequently served with a Gun Violence Restraining Order "to prevent access to firearms.

El Kadi was also booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on suspicion of making criminal threats, according to the SMCSO.