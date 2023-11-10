Belmont man charged with making criminal threats toward judge

A 67-year-old Belmont man has been charged with making criminal threats and threatening a public official -- two felonies -- for allegedly threatening a San Mateo County Superior Court judge who had handled a previous case of his, prosecutors said.

Edward Day made his initial appearance in court Wednesday to face the charges related to a report initially made to the county Sheriff's Office on May 30 by a judge who said he received two emails from Day, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

The first email accused the judge of cheating the system and said that Day was committed to "getting" the judge, then was followed by a second email in which he said he had directed the death penalty for the judge, who had overseen a sole appearance in 2019 for a prior case involving Day, prosecutors said.

Day had 12 firearms registered in his name that were taken from him, and had a prior conviction in 2018 for felony discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner, according to the District Attorney's Office.

He did not enter a plea at his arraignment Wednesday and his case was continued to Nov. 16 so he could be appointed a public defender. His bail was set at $250,000 and he remains in custody, prosecutors said.