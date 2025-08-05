Beloved Bay Area firefighter dies at age 36 after cancer battle

article

The Brief The Mountain View Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 36-year-old firefighter. Gabriel Shamiya died after a two-and-half-year battle with cancer, the department said. The fire engineer paramedic is being remembered for his dedication to the job and love for his family.



The Mountain View Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, a 36-year-old firefighter and a beloved and deeply respected public servant who is being remembered for his "compassion, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to service."

What we know:

Fire Engineer Paramedic Gabriel Shamiya died on July 14. His death followed a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer, according to the fire department.

Shamiya was a nine-year veteran of the department, talented in his skills and admired for his character in his first responder duties and beyond.

He served in the department’s honor guard unit, which leads ceremonial events, including funerals for fallen heroes and special memorial tributes.

His strong and trusted skills were accompanied by a caring bedside manner, a calm and confident presence, especially under pressure, and "the warmth and humility he brought to the firehouse every day," the department shared in a statement to KTVU on Tuesday.

Fire Engineer Paramedic Gabriel Shamiya talking with kids at a Mountain View fire station. (City of Mountain View Fire Department) Expand

The admiration for Shamiya went beyond his role as a firefighter and medic.

Family man

Above all, he was being celebrated for the life he led as a loving and devoted husband, father, son, and brother.

"Gabe’s love for his family was the cornerstone of his life. He was a dedicated and loving husband to his wife, Ashley, and a proud father to his two-year-old son, Luca," the Mountain View Fire Department shared.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the Mountain View Professional Firefighters Local 1965 as the union sought to help the late firefighter's family during this time of profound loss.

What you can do:

"Over his 9 year career with MVFD, he served communities across the state with selflessness, integrity, and heart," the fire union said, adding, "Now, we ask the communities Gabe served so selflessly to help support the family he leaves behind."

Shamiya was most recently assigned to Fire Station #2 on Cuesta Drive and Grant Road, the designated wildland station, "and was always the first to volunteer for wildland fire deployments across California," the union said, adding "he served communities across the state with selflessness, integrity, and heart."

Job-related illness

The union also stated that his cancer illness was "job related."

There’s no word on what type of cancer Shamiya had.

"This is, above all, a devastating tragedy," Local 1965 President Zeyad Abouata told KTVU in a statement, as he described the fallen firefighter as, "a loyal friend, and someone we were proud to stand beside."

Dig deeper:

Cancer and other job-related illnesses are a risk taken by firefighters, and Abouata referred to a California labor code that addresses that risk.

"If an active-duty-firefighter is diagnosed with cancer, it is presumed to be job-related and should be covered under worker’s compensation," Abouata explained.

The union president added, "Gabe’s cancer was accepted under this statute. The employer accepted his claim, provided medical coverage, and issued wage loss benefits."

Mountain View Fire Engineer Paramedic Gabriel Shamiya was 36 years old. (City of Mountain View Fire Department)

City mourns firefighter's passing

The city of Mountain View expressed its deep sadness over Shamiya's passing.

In a statement to KTVU on Tuesday, the city said, "He will be remembered as an outstanding firefighter and paramedic and for his positive impact on the Mountain View community. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

In addition, the city responded to KTVU's inquiry about Shamiya's illness being job-related, by also referring to the California Labor Code on workers’ compensation, stating certain medical conditions for firefighters can be legally presumed to be job-related.

"This presumption may apply to cancer diagnoses and helps to ensure timely access to benefits and support for those impacted," the city said. "Firefighters face occupational exposures to hazards, and California’s presumptive legislation acknowledges these risks in relation to cancer and certain other health conditions."

Mountain View officials also explained that the fire department provides annual cancer screenings for its firefighters.

"These screenings are designed to support early detection and reinforce the City’s long-standing commitment to public safety wellness," said the statement released by Mountain View Chief Communications Officer Lenka Wright.

The city added that the department follows safety recommendations by the National Fire Protection Association related to personal protective equipment and contamination control.

Those who knew and loved Shamiya spoke of his quiet strength, his kind heart and his radiant and infectious smile, which can be seen in many of the photos the Mountain View Fire Department shared.

"We will carry his memory with us always," the agency said, honoring Shamiya for his desire to protect and care for his community and calling him one of the most respected and trusted paramedics among them.

(City of Mountain View Fire Department)

Mountain View Fire Department Public Information Officer Robert Maitland stated it simply: "He was a really wonderful person," as he went on to say that he believes the best way to honor his late colleague was to "hold your family and friends tight."

A private memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 9.

The Mountain View Fire Department said it will honor Gabriel Shamiya and "his ultimate sacrifice" with a Line of Duty Death service.

Mountain View Fire Engineer Paramedic Gabriel Shamiya died after a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer, the fire department said. (City of Mountain View Fire Department)

Gabriel Shamiya (third from left) with Mountain View Fire Dept. colleagues. (City of Mountain View Fire Department)