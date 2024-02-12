It may not have been Tom Brady on the field for Super Bowl 2024 , but the legendary quarterback along with Bostonians Ben Affleck and Matt Damon had social media buzzing with a new Dunkin’ ad that aired during the big game.

During the commercial, Affleck surprises wife Jennifer Lopez by dramatically crashing her recording session in the studio – accompanied by his star-studded boy band while dressed in Dunkin’ tracksuits.

RELATED: Travis Kelce, Andy Reid respond to outburst on Super Bowl sideline

Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ commercial premiered during Super Bowl LVIII, called "The DunKings." (Photo: Business Wire)

Also part of "The DunKings" group are Damon and Brady, who unveil a new pop song called "Don’t Dunk Away at My Heart." Meanwhile, Lopez and Fat Joe watch the performance in horror.

This year’s Super Bowl ad marked the second year Dunkin’ has teamed up with Affleck. Last year, a Dunkin’ ad featured the actor working in the drive-thru window to surprise unsuspecting customers, including another cameo appearance from Lopez.

This year’s commercial picked up where the 2023 spot left off.

"Last year she came to my work," Affleck tells six-time Grammy nominee Jack Harlow. "Now I gotta show her what I can do."

The actor and filmmaker then storms into the studio.

"What up, Bronx?!," Affleck yells at J.Lo. "For your consideration, here comes the Boston Massacre — the DunKing!"

From there, he introduces his famous friends in the group.

Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ commercial premiered during Super Bowl LVIII, called “The DunKings" featuring the actor alongside Tom Brady, Matt Damon, and Jennifer Lopez (not pictured). (Photo: Business Wire)

"Touchdown Tommy on them keys," Affleck says of Brady, followed by "a man who needs no introduction — my partner."

The camera cuts to Damon, 53, who appears embarrassed and says dryly: "It’s really hard to be your friend."

After the brief performance, Brady excitedly asks J.Lo: "Are we gonna be on the album?" to which she replies directly – and sternly – to Affleck: "We talked about this."

RELATED: Did Beyoncé drop new music during the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl commercial coincides with Affleck’s first official Dunkin’ drink, called the DunKings Iced Coffee.

"Ben’s go-to order, and his first-ever official coffee order on the Dunkin’ menu, this drink features classic iced coffee with notes of vanilla combined with cream, topped with Sweet Cold Foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar," Dunkin’ said in a press release.

The chain is also releasing a new food item, called the DunKings Munchkins Skewers.

Both items are available at U.S. stores nationwide beginning on Feb. 12, the company said.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.