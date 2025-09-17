Berkeley BMW driver arrested in chaotic takedown: court docs

article

The Brief The BMW suspect appeared to be high on stimulants when he struck three pedestrians, court records show. His arrest was chaotic. It's unclear how the three people he struck are doing.



The BMW driver who witnesses say struck three pedestrians in Berkeley, sending them all to the hospital, had signs of drug use and performed "poorly" during field sobriety tests before he was arrested in a chaotic backyard takedown, court documents allege.

Court records indicate that Ivan Salvador Ochoa Munguia, 26, had signs of being on some type of central nervous stimulant that made him unable to sit still, make his movements uncontrollable, give him twitching hands and made his body overheat, according to the statement of probable cause.

Munguia has not yet been arraigned, but Berkeley police arrested him Tuesday on suspicion of felony assault, attempted carjacking, resisting arrest and DUI causing injury. Berkeley police also allege the BMW 525i he was driving was stolen from Richmond.

Munguia's arrest capped a chaotic and injurious morning in Berkeley, along a typically tranquil part of the city.

He is being accused of intentionally driving his BMW down the residential block of Belrose Avenue about 7:45 a.m. and hitting a man walking his dog, dragging for at least a block, and then looping back to ram another car, before he jumped the sidewalk and hit a man on a bicycle, and then finally, hitting a woman who was jobbing so that she flipped over the car and cracked the windshield, according to police, witnesses and visual evidence.

A bicycle is mangled on Derby Street in Berkeley. Sept. 16, 2025

All three pedestrians were taken to the hospital. Their conditions on Wednesday were not known.

The driver took off, witnesses and police said, and ended up on Derby Street, where the driver abandoned the BMW near Emerson Elementary School in the 2800 block of Garber Street.

It was near the elementary school that the suspect tried to carjack a woman and her child, police said.

Munguia took off from the scene, and court records indicate that taking him into custody wasn't easy.

A witness flagged down police and pointed out that he was at 2720 College Avenue, with Willard Park on the west and Emerson Elementary School to the east.

When he saw police, Munguia ran into a backyard, court records state.

Officers pointed their guns at him and he still continued to run, according to police.

Officers tackled him to the ground, handcuffed him, and he still continued to resist until police placed him in a WRAP restraint.

Multiple witnesses later identified him as the suspect in question, police said.

A driver struck multiple people Tuesday morning near the campus of UC Berkeley in a dramatic hit-and-run, visual evidence and an eyewitness said. Sept. 16, 2025