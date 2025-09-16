BMW driver in custody after striking multiple people near UC Berkeley.

The Brief A BMW driver struck 3 people near the UC Berkeley campus and took off. The driver also tried to carjack a woman and child but was unsuccessfull. Berkeley police arrested the driver on College Avenue.



A driver – who was taken into custody – struck at least three people Tuesday morning near the campus of UC Berkeley in a dramatic hit-and-run, according to visual evidence, police and eyewitnesses.

Berkeley police said they received several 911 calls at 7:46 a.m. saying that a hit-and-run driver had struck pedestrians in the 2700 block of Belrose Avenue.

An eyewitness who asked to remain anonymous said that the driver of a grey BMW 52I hit a man in his 30s walking his German shepherd and dragged him for at least a block, and then looped back, rammed another car, jumped the sidewalk and hit a man on a bicycle, which was left mangled at the scene.

Then, another woman who was jogging was hit so hard that she flipped over the BMW and cracked her head on the sidewalk, the eyewitness said. The BMW now has a large crack in the windshield from the impact of striking the woman.

The driver took off, witnesses and police said, and ended up on Derby Street, where the driver abandoned the BMW near Emerson Elementary School in the 2800 block of Garber Street.

It was near the elementary school that the suspect tried to carjack a woman and her child, police and witness Ariel Nava said.

The suspect tried to get into her car, Nava said, but her car doors were locked, and she was able to get away.

Police were able to arrest the driver in the 2800 block of College Avenue.

"We understand the fear and concern this incident has caused, especially during the busy morning commute near schools and residential neighborhoods," police said in an email.

A mangled bike at the scene of a Berkeley hit-and-run. Sept. 16, 2025

The BMW left at the scene of multiple Berkeley hit-and-runs. Sept. 16, 2025

A bicycle is mangled on Derby Street in Berkeley. Sept. 16, 2025

Berkeley police investigate a hit-and-run. Sept. 16, 2025