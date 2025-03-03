Berkeley business defaced with anti-Muslim graffiti.

A vigil is planned in Berkeley on Monday evening to take a stand against hate after a business was targeted with anti-Muslim graffiti.

The Berkeley Physical Therapy Clinic on University was vandalized on Saturday, which was also the first full day of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month.

Negeene Mosaed, who owns the clinic, is Muslim and an Iranian American.

She said her business has been defaced before with posters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"I hope that the community comes together and makes sure that we protect each other and we stand up for each other despite our differences, because we have so many similarities," she said.

The vigil is at 6:30 p.m. at the South Berkeley Senior Center on Ellis Street.



