Berkeley Councilmember Kate Harrison resigns, council's 2nd resignation this month

By Thomas Hughes
Published 
Berkeley
Bay City News
article

Still image taken from The Berkeley Scanner, a daily news site focused on public safety".

BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley City Councilmember Kate Harrison in a surprise announcement Tuesday said she is resigning from office, making it the second resignation of a member of the council this month.

Harrison's resignation follows the announcement of Councilmember Rigel Robinson leaving office earlier this month. Robinson cited stress and exhaustion due in part to harassment and threats that he said had impacted his family.

A special election has been called for April 16 to fill Robinson's District 7 seat. Candidates interested in running have until Feb. 16 to file to appear on the all-mail ballot. It is not yet known how the city will handle Harrison's departure.

District 7 includes People's Park, which has been the site of protests and controversy surrounding the University of California, Berkeley's plan to build student and public housing on the site. Robinson supported the proposed development, which he said drew threats from opponents. 

Fellow City Councilmember Terry Taplin said he was dismayed at the state of politics that had forced his colleague out of office and offered support for Robinson. 

"This toxicity should never be normalized," Taplin said in a statement. 

Taplin said that Robinson seemed to receive extra attention from opponents at City Council meetings, despite the fact that the council and mayor unanimously supported the development project. 

Anyone is eligible to run who has lived in the district for at least 30 days, is registered to vote, and is a U.S. citizen who is at least 18 years old. 

More information on filing requirements is available at berkeleyca.gov/your-government/elections/candidate-information

Video courtesy: The Berkeley Scanner, a daily news site focused on public safety.


 