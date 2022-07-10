Berkeley crash leaves 2 pedestrians with 'major injuries'

A major injury collision in Berkeley late Saturday evening shut down a major thoroughfare.

The collision occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Addison Street.

A Berkeley police dispatcher told KTVU that two pedestrians were injured and rushed to the hospital.

There is no word on their condition, or if the driver was to blame in the crash.

A Berkeley Police Department spokesperson said Martin Luther King Jr. Way was closed for hours as they investigated between University Avenue and Center street.

An update is expected Sunday about this crash.