Explosive chemical found in Berkeley home forces evacuations

Decades-old picric acid was found at a Berkeley home, prompting evacuations and a shelter-in-place order on Monday. Fire and police officials said the amount of picric acid found had the explosive potential of a pipe bomb if activated. A bomb squad transported the highly volatile chemical to the Berkeley Marina where they detonated it.



Hazardous materials discovered inside a Berkeley home forced the evacuation of residents and nearby homes, authorities said.

Decades-old picric acid was found Friday in a old photography lab located in the basement of a home in the 800 block of Colusa Avenue, according to Berkeley police. Picric acid is highly volatile and is no longer commonly used.

About two liters of the chemical were discovered. Officials said the substance is highly flammable and toxic and is sensitive to heat and movement, Berkeley police spokesperson Officer Byron White said.

Fire and police officials said the amount of picric acid found had the explosive potential of a pipe bomb if activated. The only safe way to dispose of the chemical is through controlled detonation, White said.

Firefighters evacuated residents from the home, and a bomb squad was called to the scene to determine how to safely remove the chemicals.

On Monday, residents in adjacent homes were evacuated, and authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding neighborhood.

A bomb squad team later transported the picric acid off-site for disposal at the Berkeley Marina.

Several streets were closed Monday morning, including Colusa Avenue between San Lorenzo Avenue and San Pedro Avenue; Capistrano Avenue between Ensenada Avenue and Laurel Lane; Tacoma Avenue between Ensenada Avenue and Laurel Lane; and westbound San Pedro Avenue between Laurel Lane and Colusa Avenue

The shelter-in-place order along Colusa Avenue remained in effect Monday as hazardous materials teams worked to remove additional chemicals from the home.