Berkeley honors 1968 Olympics boycott athletes and inspiring professor

A crowd of admirers packed the UC Berkeley Alumni House on Friday night to honor three giants.

"As athletes, scholars, and change agents, you exemplify the spirit of generations,"

UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ said about the honorees, including two San Jose State University sprinters on the victory podium at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.

It’s known by many as one of the most iconic sports images of the 20th century.

"We became like a beacon in a lighthouse," Olympic bronze medalist, Dr. John Carlos said about his claim to fame – standing alongside gold medalist Tommie Smith with their heads bowed and each with a raised fist – the Black Power salute, during the National Anthem, a silent protest during the civil rights movement.

"We were universal because we had television at that time that went around the world, and the world got the chance to see it," Carlos said. "It’s almost like they opened the blinds for society."

The athletes were advocating for black people in the U.S. and around the world.

"We joined together and decided to make a stand, not only a physical stand but an academic stand to lend help to those who believed running was a lifelong message," 1968 Olympic gold medalist Dr. Tommie Smith said, who joined Friday’s ceremony via Zoom while in the hospital for an unspecified reason.

Their inspiration – then San Jose State sociology professor Dr. Harry Edwards, creator of the Olympic Project for Human Rights.

"I don’t think anybody expected 55 years later for us still to be saying ‘hey this was an important event," said Edwards, who is now professor emeritus at UC Berkeley, where he has taught for three decades.

The goal of the project was to inspire black athletes to boycott the ‘68 Olympic Games, to shine a light on the civil rights movement and to inspire change.

"America, we’re better than our churches being bombed. We’re better than presidents and presidential candidates and civil rights leaders being shot down," Edwards said. "We’re better than denial of civil and human rights."

A cause they believe still rings true today, and one that the next generation at Cal is grateful for, honoring this iconic trio for their contributions to sport and society.

Dr. Carlos, Dr. Smith, and Dr. Edwards believes the struggle continues.

The backlash to the fists in the air at the podium was major, not unlike former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the National Anthem in more recent memory.

Both Smith and Carlos were kicked out of Olympic Village for politicizing the games.

Edwards said people watching the Olympics back then just didn’t understand what they were protesting for.

Berkeley understands what they did and celebrates them for doing it.