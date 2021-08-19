Berkeley man arrested on suspicion of DUI after severely injuring pedestrian

article

Berkeley police arrested a 65-year-old man Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence and injuring a pedestrian.

Police said they responded to a collision at San Pablo Avenue and Oregon Street at around 2:46 p.m.

The pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

The driver was contacted at the scene and later arrested.

Advertisement

San Pablo Ave. will be closed between Grayson Street and Heinz Avenue as the investigation is expected to take several hours. You should avoid the area in the meantime.