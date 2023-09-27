Berkeley police arrest 4 suspects after string of East Bay robberies

Berkeley police arrested four people suspected a string of robberies in the East Bay, including four in Berkeley, two in Oakland and one at UC Berkeley.

Officer Jessica Perry said those robberies had been reported late Tuesday into early Wednesday in the areas of Dana and Haste, the 2300 block of Blake Street, College and Derby, and the 2400 block of Piedmont Avenue near the south of the Cal campus.

Officers spotted the suspect vehicle began chasing them about midnight, Perry said.

That chase led them through Berkeley to the 2100 block of High Street in Oakland, where a witness said the car crashed.

Two men, one woman and one boy were arrested. Police did not identify them.

Police said they also recovered evidence and guns.

Perry said the other robberies were reported by Oakland and UCPD, but she did not have more information on those.

Video taken in Oakland shows the female suspect screaming as officers placed her in a secure wrap before putting her into a patrol car.

One of the robbery victims happened to be nearby the arrest scene.

Speaking in Spanish, Osmar Daniel said that he was a victim of one of the robberies.

He was leaving work in Berkley and was waiting for the bus when he was robbed by two armed gunmen at the bus stop.

Daniel said the suspects pointed guns at him and stole his gold chain, hat, backpack and phone.

He said that he's upset because he has never been robbed before.

After the arrests, police returned his Phone and backpack but he is still missing his gold chain and hat.