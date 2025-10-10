Berkeley police arrest couple suspected of violent home invasion robberies

article

The Berkeley Police Department announced on Friday that officers had arrested two people suspected of committing a string of violent home invasion robberies and residential burglaries between Sept. 17 and Oct. 1.

The suspects have been identified as Albert Decoto, 46, and Christina Osborne, 46, his girlfriend.

The two were arrested after detectives located Decoto's car in Hayward. During the arrest, Decoto rammed his car into multiple other vehicles and drove at a police officer, who avoided being hit. Decoto fled the scene on foot, attempted to carjack another vehicle, and was arrested after a brief struggle.

Osborne was located nearby and arrested without incident.

Decoto is believed to be responsible for several incidents in which the perpetrator entered homes while the residents were inside. In several cases, he used threats, demanded personal belongings, and fled in stolen vehicles. In one instance, Decoto threatened to shoot a resident. No one was injured during the commission of the crimes.

There was no consistency in the timing of the crimes — some occurred in the early morning hours, others late at night.

Berkeley Police detectives, upon investigating the crimes, identified Decoto as the primary suspect and located multiple addresses with which he was associated. Search warrants executed at the properties led investigators to recover property taken in at least two of the incidents.

The investigation also revealed Osborne was assisting Decoto after an automated license plate reader showed her following one of the stolen vehicles during the timeframe of a home invasion robbery.

Decoto and Osborne now face multiple felony charges, including home invasion robbery, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, attempted carjacking. The pair also have several outstanding warrants.