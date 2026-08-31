Oakland's Home of Chicken and Waffles permanently closes doors on Monday

The Brief The Home of Chicken and Waffles will serve its final Southern comfort food dishes on Monday, bringing an end to a restaurant that has become a fixture in the Oakland community. The restaurant opened in 2003. The restaurant did not share a specific reason for the closure.



An Oakland soul food institution is closing its doors after more than 20 years in business.

Home of Chicken and Waffles closes Monday

What we know:

The Home of Chicken and Waffles will serve its final Southern comfort food dishes on Monday, bringing an end to a restaurant that has become a fixture in the Oakland community.

The restaurant opened in 2003.

What the business owner is saying

What they're saying:

"Twenty years ago, I opened these doors because I wanted to build a place where Oakland could come home to good food and good people," founder Derreck Johnson said. "This restaurant was never just mine — it belonged to every family that celebrated a birthday here, every young cook who came through our training program, every regular who walked in and got treated like family from day one. Closing this chapter isn't easy, but I'm proud of what we built together, and I'm grateful beyond words to this community for two decades of love and support."

The restaurant did not share a specific reason for the closure.

Potential future venture

What's next:

Johnson hinted at exploring new ventures but did not provide details about what could be next.

He said, however, that any future endeavor would carry forward the same spirit of hospitality, purpose, and community that helped make the Home of Chicken and Waffles what it became.