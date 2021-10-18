Berkeley school bus service suspended due to COVID exposure

Berkeley Unified School District has stopped bus service this week.

According to school officials, bus service employees were exposed to COVID-19 and must quarantine.

Parents were told to find different ways to get their children to school today through Thursday.

Students who arrive late because of transportation issues will be excused.

"I am very sorry for this inconvenience. I know that it will be a hardship for many families for the next four days," said Superintendent Brent Stephens. "I appreciate your understanding that this quarantine is a necessary precaution against additional exposure to COVID, and is part of the state guidance about public health decisions."

School officials said buses will be running again by Friday.