Berkeley school bus service canceled next week due to staff COVID exposure

article

Berkeley Unified School District is canceling bus service for its elementary schools next week due to a COVID exposure, officials say.

In a letter sent to families, Superintendent Brent Stephens said many from the district's transportation department staff were involved in an exposure that requires them to quarantine.

The buses will not run from Oct. 18 through Oct. 21, the letter said. Despite efforts to find a workaround, school officials advise affected students to find other means of transportation during this disruption.

"Additionally, after-school program transportation will not be available for general education students during this same period," Stephens wrote.

As a result, tardiness during this period will be excused.

"I am very sorry for this inconvenience. I know that it will be a hardship for many families for the next four days," said Stephens. "I appreciate your understanding that this quarantine is a necessary precaution against additional exposure to COVID, and is part of the state guidance about public health decisions."

School officials are confident buses will be running again by Friday, Oct. 22.

SEE ALSO: Berkeley vaccination rate hovers near 100% mark