Counter-culture singer, Country Joe McDonald, dies at 84

Country Joe McDonald, a legendary Bay Area voice in counter-culture and protest music, has died.

McDonald co-founded Country Joe and the Fish in Berkeley in the 1960s.

The band became widely known for performing what would become an anti-war anthem at Woodstock in the summer of 1969.

His family announced that McDonald died Wednesday in Berkeley due to complications from Parkinson's disease. He was 84.

He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.