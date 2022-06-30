Berkeley takes step to reimagine public safety by fully funding the police

The city of Berkeley passed a two-year balanced budget that would fully fund the police department as part of their plan to re-imagine public safety.

The budget would fund a new department of community safety, violence prevention and youth services, and mental health services including a mental health center at Berkeley High school.

The city planned to have a full police staff of 181 officers, Mayor Jesse Arreguin told KTVU.

There would also be a specialized care unit with nurses and clinicians who would respond to people in mental health or substance abuse crises, Arreguin said.

Non-serious calls for service, such as noise complaints, would be handled by a team of community service officers, the Mayor added.

The city also planned to invest in its infrastructure, including road repairs and bike and pedestrian improvements.