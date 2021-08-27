Berkeley teen hacks social media accounts, uses photos to blackmail young women: police

Berkeley police have arrested a 19-year-old man who is accused of hacking into the social media accounts of more than a dozen girls and young women, using their photos to blackmail them.



Investigators say at least nine of Liam Burgmann's alleged victims were students at Berkeley High, where he recently attended classes himself.

Police say there are also victims from at least a dozen other high schools in Marin and Contra Costa counties.

According to court documents, Burgmann had over 100 names, social media accounts and addresses "for the sole purpose of accessing their personal information/accounts to steal nude photographs." He is also accused of blackmailing victims for money.

"This is truly predatory behavior," said Berkeley Officer Byron White. He said police are still investigating the relationships he had with any of the young women. Police were tipped off by Berkeley High officials.



During the investigation authorities say they also found more than 130 clips and videos of child pornography in the teen's possession. Some of the children were as young as 3 years old.

He was arrested near his Berkeley Hills home on Monday.



Burgmann has not yet entered a plea.

He is being held at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. His bail was set at $220,000 dollars.His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 25.

