Berkeley voters approve creating independent police accountability board

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin on Friday declared a "commanding victory" on Measure II, a city ballot measure to create an independent Police Accountability Board.

“I am thankful for the voters of Berkeley for approving a new Police Accountability Board to replace our antiquated Police Review Commission, giving this Board the authority and resources to thoroughly investigate misconduct allegations and review police policies to protect civil rights and liberties, and address racial and other disparities” Arreguin said in a statement.

As of the latest update from the Alameda County Registrar of voters on Thursday just before 5 p.m., Measure II was passing with 84.39% of the vote. An estimated 34% of ballots remain uncounted, but based on the voting trends, it is statistically impossible for the outcome to change.

This charter ammendment will replace the current Police Review Commission with a new Police Accountability Board. Its purpose is to promote public trust through independent, objective, civilian oversight of the Berkeley Police Department, provide community participation in setting and reviewing Police Department policies, practices, and procedures, and to provide a means for prompt, impartial and fair investigation of complaints brought by members of the public against sworn employees of the Berkeley Police Department.

The new measure also establishes the director of Police Accountability, who will be tasked with investigating complaints filed against sworn employees of the Berkeley Police Department, to reach an independent finding as to the facts and recommend corrective action where warranted.

The measure was one of several oversight boards approved or strengthened in the Bay Area on Election Day.

In San Francisco, a civilian oversight commission was overwhelmingly approved to oversee the Sheriff's Department. And in Oakland, the Police Commission was given more powers by creating an independent Office of Inspector General who will be able to review and investigate how the city is handling police misconduct.