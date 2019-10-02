Bernie Sanders had heart procedure for artery blockage, cancels events until further notice

article

Bernie Sanders had heart procedure for artery blockage, is canceling events until ‘further notice,’ according to his campaign.

Sanders' Senior Advisor Jeff Weaver says he experienced some chest discomfort during a campaign event Tuesday evening.

That's when doctors found a blockage in one of the presidential candidate's artery. Two stents were successfully inserted.

Sen. Sanders is in "good spirits" and will be resting for the next few days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.