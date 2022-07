The list is out for the best Bay Area public school districts.

According to Niche, the top five are:

1. Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District

2. Palo Alto Union School District

3. Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District

4. Acalanes Union High School District

6. Fremont Union High School District

Niche compiles its list based on reviews and the U.S. Department of Education.