Betty White’s Los Angeles home sells for a whopping $10.678M

Betty White’s longtime Los Angeles home is officially off the market — and it sold for more than the original asking price.

The "Golden Girls" star’s Brentwood, California, house sold for $10.678 million, according to ET.

It had been listed for $10.575 million in April, as FOX Business previously reported.

The single-family home, built in 1952, had a quick close after hitting the market for the first time in more than 50 years.

BETTY WHITE'S LOS ANGELES HOME LISTS FOR $10.575 MILLION, AS LATE STAR'S CARMEL HOUSE CLOSES FOR WELL OVER ASK

White’s husband, Allen Ludden, first purchased the property in 1968.

White had lived there until her death in December 2021.

The interior of the five-bed, six-bath home measures 3,029 square feet and sits on .72 acres, according to the Sotheby's Realty listing.

The "parklike" property overlooks the Getty Museum and views of the mountains, and is described in the realty listing as "lovingly cared for."

BETTY WHITE'S FUNNIEST QUOTES AND BEST LIFE LESSONS AS FANS REMEMBER HER 100TH BIRTHDAY

The buyer is unknown, and it is likely the house will be leveled due to the fact that the property sold at land value.

The listing also noted that the property would be a "unique opportunity to build your dream home" on a flat lot in a "serene country setting."

White’s Carmel, California, vacation house also sold earlier this year for over the asking price.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The beachfront property listed at $7.95 million and sold for a whopping $10.775 million.

White and Ludden originally purchased the land where they built their beach house for $170,000 in 1978, according to property records.

The house’s construction was completed in 1981, the same year White’s husband died.

White died on New Year’s Eve 2021 at 99 years old after suffering a stroke.

She was just a few weeks shy of what would have been her 100th birthday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Advertisement

The Wall Street Journal contributed to this report.