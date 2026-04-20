Betty Yee drops out of California governor's race

The Brief Betty Yee ends her 2026 governor bid, pointing to limited financial support and changing voter focus. She struggled to gain traction in a crowded field, polling at 1% before exiting the race. Yee also expressed disappointment over a lack of support from the AAPI community and major donors.



Former State Controller Betty Yee announced Monday that she is suspending her 2026 campaign for governor, citing a lack of financial support and a disappointing shift in voter priorities.

Yee had campaigned to succeed outgoing Gov. Gavin Newsom in what remains the first open race for California’s top office since 2018. Facing a crowded field of Democratic contenders, she acknowledged her path to victory had narrowed.

"Today I am announcing that my campaign for governor will be suspended," Yee said in a video announcement. "This campaign has always been about something much bigger than any one candidate. It’s about building a California where opportunity is real and owned, where government regains trust by being responsible and accountable, and where no one is left behind."

Shift in political climate

During an emotional announcement, Yee thanked her supporters but pointed to changes in the state’s political landscape.

"I think what has changed is the whole notion that voters are looking for experience and competence," Yee said, adding that those qualities are no longer top priorities for many voters. "That’s been my wheelhouse in terms of how we grounded this campaign."

The San Francisco native served as budget director for Gov. Gray Davis before being elected to the State Board of Equalization and later as state controller. As controller, she was responsible for auditing government agencies and disbursing state funds.

Fundraising struggles and AAPI support

Yee admitted that a lack of resources ultimately forced her hand. She said that donors, including former supporters, pulled back as the race progressed.

She also said one of her biggest disappointments was the lack of backing from the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

"Where was my community?" Yee asked. "We had an opportunity to make history. I did not see them there as I had robustly in the past with respect to my donors. Even some of the endorsing organizations were looking at this quite late."

State of the race

Yee’s exit comes as the race continues to see significant upheaval. U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell recently made an abrupt exit from the contest following allegations of sexual assault, further shaking up the field just weeks before voting begins.

Despite her background, Yee struggled to gain traction in a crowded field of eight Democrats and two Republicans. According to a recent tracking poll, Yee was in ninth place, garnering just 1% of the vote.

Yee, who currently serves as vice chair of the California Democratic Party, said she is not endorsing another candidate at this time. She had centered her platform on tackling affordability, increasing transparency in Sacramento, and addressing the climate crisis.