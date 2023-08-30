Queen reigns over 'Bey' Area: Beyoncé performs at Levi's Stadium

Beyoncé, or Queen Bey as her fans call her, takes the stage at Levi's Stadium tonight.

It's part of her Renaissance World Tour and already tens of thousands of fans, known as the Beyhive, are swarming Santa Clara.

While they lined up for souvenirs, many were already dressed for an audience with the Queen.

"People love her. And when they're in her presence they want to show that they love her the best way they know how. And for a lot of us that's like dressing up for the concert," says Dylan Nagle-Mayberry of Palo Alto.

"She's that girl. We're both Virgos. She always inspires me... so the fact I get to see her on my birthday, I feel like it was fate," says Zitlaly Martinez Hernandez of San Jose.

But fans say this about more than just a concert, it's about community. The Beyhive has bonded over Beyoncé's music and message.

"I love the message of inclusivity. The way she elevates voices," says Clarissa Exantus of Mountain View.

"To me, she's just inspired me to be my most authentic self, so I'm here paying tribute to all the things she's helped me out with," says Cristobal Martinez.

The City of Santa Clara made Beyoncé honorary mayor and gave her a key to the city on Tuesday.

However, her most devoted fans say they'll follow her anywhere.

"This will be my third, and then we're going to go September 4 on her birthday show in LA. No way I could miss that," says Skyler Ryan of Oakland.

Other fans shared stories of their experiences.

"It was like ‘Oh my god I love your outfit, where did you come from, how many shows is this for you?’ It's just like we're all unified by our love for this artist and the music she makes and the part it plays in our lives," says Shakeya Bell of Sacramento.