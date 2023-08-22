Beyoncé gets curfew extension for show at Levi’s Stadium

Beyoncé is scheduled to bring her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour to the Bay Area next week.

Queen Bey will grace the Bay Area stage for the first time since 2018, performing at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. City officials have granted her a curfew extension for the tour-stop, allowing the show to go until 11 p.m., as reported by the East Bay Times.

Last month, Taylor Swift exceeded the 10 p.m. weeknight curfew for on both nights of her Eras Tour at the venue.

This upcoming show will mark Beyoncé's fifth appearance at Levi's Stadium. Notably, her most memorable visit was her halftime performance during Super Bowl 50.