Taylor Swift’s stop in the Bay Area included making a 'generous' donation to help feed the hungry

article

When Taylor Swift rolled into town for the Santa Clara stop of her Eras Tour last week, she didn’t just leave a lasting imprint on the tens of thousands of die hard fans that got to watch her live at Levi’s Stadium, she left a mark on the greater community, in its efforts help feed those who are underserved.

Swift made an undisclosed, "generous" donation to Second Harvest of Silicon Valley. The food bank announced the star’s philanthropy on social media on Friday, on the first of Swift’s two-show run in the Bay Area.

"Enchanting news! With a generous donation to @2ndHarvest ahead of The Eras Tour stop in Swiftie Clara, Ms. @taylorswift13 will help us in our efforts to nourish an average of about 500,000 people every month in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties," the food bank shared, with the hashtag #TheBestDay.

SEE ALSO: Swifties dance, sing, exchange bracelets on day 2 of Taylor Swift's Eras concert in Santa Clara

SEE ALSO: Taylor Swift fan with genetic disease secures ADA seats for Levi's show after social media plea

On Monday, the food bank expressed how thrilled it was to be the recipient of Swift’s donation, saying it came at a critical time, with the level of need back up to peak-pandemic levels.

Swift has been making similar donations in other locations she’s performed in as part of her 20 U.S. cities Eras tour, including in Denver earlier this month, where the Food Bank of the Rookies said her gift would provide enough for 75,000 nutritious meals.

Here in the Bay Area, the reaction was swift from many who applauded the multi-Grammy Award-winning artist for her support and kindness and for using her star power to make a difference.

"We love a generous queen icon legend like @taylorswift!!! Way to bring awareness to a situation facing so many in our communities." shared Instagram user @sprkleboots.

Another user, @smhickok2711 commented, "Thank you @taylorswift for supporting @2ndharvest . Your kindness is truly inspiring!"

The food bank shared its appreciation for Swift's ongoing efforts to help end hunger. In a statement, Chief Philanthropy Officer Shobana Gubbi said, "We are so grateful to Taylor for using her platform for good and for supporting food banks across the country during her Eras tour."

Second Harvest also challenged others to join the artist in the movement to end hunger and called on people to take part in what it called Swift's "giving era."

Second Harvest serves Santa Clara and San Mateo County, distributing food through a network of some 400 partners at more than 900 sites.



