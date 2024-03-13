Beyoncé ‘Jolene’ cover? Dolly Parton says it may appear on new ‘Cowboy Carter’ album

article

"Jolene" is one of Dolly Parton’s most well-known songs, covered by the likes of Olivia Newton-John , The White Stripes , and Miley Cyrus , and it may get another famous rendition.

Beyoncé on Tuesday revealed that her forthcoming album, called "Act II: Cowboy Carter," will be released on March 29. The singer has already released two country singles, called "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold ‘Em," becoming the first Black woman to reach No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart with the latter.

Parton, a country music idol herself, was recently asked about speculation that Beyoncé covered one of her hits for the new album.

"Well, I think she has! I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that," Parton told Knox News in a recent interview , calling Beyoncé a "beautiful girl and a great singer."

"I love her!" Parton said.

"We’ve kind of sent messages back and forth through the years," Parton added. "And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great."

RELATED: Dolly Parton reveals new music for her 78th birthday

Parton has spoken highly of Queen Bey in the past. Last month, she posted a message of congratulations after "Texas Hold ‘Em" reached the top of the country chart.

"I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album," Parton wrote in a statement. "So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single."

Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' song meaning

"Jolene," released in 1973, went on to become one of Parton’s most memorable with only 200 words and a haunting melody.

The lyrics center on being jealous of another woman, but the origin of the song was actually inspired by a young girl who asked Parton for an autograph.

"I said, ‘Well, you’re the prettiest little thing I ever saw. So what is your name?’" And the girl replied, "Jolene," Parton told NPR in 2008 . "And I said, ‘Jolene. Jolene. Jolene. Jolene.’ I said, ‘That is pretty. That sounds like a song. I’m going to write a song about that."

The rest of the song’s lyrics, meanwhile, were apparently inspired by a redheaded bank teller that kept flirting with Parton’s husband, Carl Dean.

"She got this terrible crush on my husband," Parton told NPR. "And he just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention. It was kinda like a running joke between us — when I was saying, 'Hell, you're spending a lot of time at the bank. I don't believe we've got that kind of money.' So it's really an innocent song all around, but sounds like a dreadful one."

This story was reported from Cincinnati.