Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, LA home burglarized, safe with $1M+ in jewelry, cash stolen: report

Tina Knowles-Lawson, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, became the latest celebrity to have their Los Angeles area home burglarized, according to a report.

Law enforcement told TMZ that the theft was discovered Wednesday, July 5 at Knowles-Lawson's Hollywood Hills home. During the burglary, the thieves reportedly made off with a safe containing over $1 million worth of cash, jewelry and other valuables.

The entertainment news outlet said Knowles-Lawson was out of town when the robbery occurred. Someone stopping by the home was apparently the one who discovered the crime scene.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed with FOX 11 a burglary was reported at the Hollywood Hills home, but did not confirm the name of the victim.

Tina Knowles and Beyonce Knowles. (Photo by Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images)

It's unknown how the suspects were able to gain access into the home.

The burglary investigation is ongoing anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.