Bicyclist dies after being struck by car in Berkeley

A bicyclist died after they were struck by a car in Berkeley on Saturday afternoon.

The man in his 60s was riding his bike south on Telegraph Avenue when he was struck at Haste Street just after 2:50 p.m. by the car traveling in the opposite direction, the Berkeley Police Department told KTVU.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with an investigation into the crash.

Telegraph Avenue between Haste Street and Dwight Way, and Haste Street between Bowditch Avenue and Dana Street, were closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic for an unknown duration as authorities investigated the fatal crash.