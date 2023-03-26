Expand / Collapse search
Bicyclist killed by San Jose hit-and-run driver

By KTVU Staff
San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A bicyclist was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Jose Sunday night, according to police.

A woman was riding her bike around 6:50 p.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Leigh Avenue when she was struck by a driver, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Officers who responded to the scene attempted to save the woman's life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

