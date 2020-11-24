Bicyclist killed in San Leandro; van driver cooperating with police

A bicyclist was killed in San Leandro early Tuesday morning, according to police.

A van driver struck the bicyclist on westbound Davis Street near Interstate 880 at about 5:15 a.m., according to Police Lt. Ali Khan. Khan said the van driver is cooperating and police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors.

Police are also looking for a dark-colored sedan that potentially was involved, or clipped the bicyclist without even knowing it.

Khan said that all evidence points to the fact that the bicyclist was in the bike lane on the overpass when he was struck.

Investigators expect to be out collecting evidence for a couple of hours.