Bicyclist killed in Oakland after failing to stop at sign: police

A bicyclist in his 60s was killed in an Oakland when he apparently didn't stop for a stop sign, police said on Monday.

The bicyclist was killed on Friday, just after 6:15 p.m. in the area of Miller Avenue and East 16th Street, police said.

Officers found the man at the scene and tried to help him, but he was taken to the hospital and died, police said.

Police said the bicyclist was traveling southbound on Miller Avenue and entered the intersection of East 16th Street without stopping for a posted stop sign, and was struck by the driver of a vehicle traveling eastbound on East 16th Street.

The bicyclist then struck another vehicle traveling westbound on East 16th Street, police said.

The drivers of both cars remained at the scene to assist with the investigation, police said.

The bicyclist's identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.