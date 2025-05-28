Bicyclist killed in Petaluma after collision with vehicle

Officials with the Petaluma Police Department say a bicyclist was killed on Wednesday in a crash with a vehicle.

Bicyclist killed

What we know:

Police say they started receiving calls about the crash at S. Ely Boulevard and Capistrano Drive at around 3 p.m.

Officers who arrived at the scene a short time later said the bicyclist succumbed to their injuries. The bicyclist and the driver were both traveling northbound on S. Ely Blvd. at the time of the crash, a police lieutenant said.

Police said both the bicyclist and the driver of the vehicle are males, but did not disclose either of their ages. Police said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor at this time.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with their investigation.

An Acura SUV with a shattered windshield on the passenger side and a shoe on the roof of the vehicle was at the scene of the crash, along with what appeared to be a body covered in a tarp near the toppled bicycle.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story.