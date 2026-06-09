Bicyclist killed in San Jose car accident

The Brief A man on a bicycle in San Jose was killed Tuesday in a car accident, police said. A white car with its doors open was seen overhead. Police did not mention anything about the driver of the car in this death. Northbound lanes of N. Capitol Ave were closed between Madden Ave and Mckee Road. Police said they would be closed for several hours.



A man on a bicycle in San Jose was killed Tuesday in a car accident, police said.

Police were called out just after 9 a.m. to North Capitol and Gay avenues.

Police said the bicyclist was killed in a fatal vehicle collision.

A white car with its doors open was seen overhead. Police did not mention anything about the driver of the car in this death.

No more information was immediately available.

Northbound lanes of N. Capitol Ave were closed between Madden Ave and Mckee Road. Police said they would be closed for several hours.