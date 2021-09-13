Biden: Results of California recall will be felt nationally

President Joe Biden is putting the stakes of the recall election that could remove California Gov. Gavin Newsom from office in stark terms.

Biden said Monday that the results of the recall will reverberate across the nation, and he is casting the recall as an opportunity to show that leadership and science matter.

Republican front-runner and talk show host Larry Elder also is urging his supporters not to let up in the race's final 24 hours.

Republicans are hoping for a strong showing of in-person voting Tuesday. Elder is one of 46 choices on the ballot to replace Newsom if he's recalled.

It appears Elder is preparing to challenge the recall election results ahead of Election Day. A link on his website connects to a separate site that includes a petition to investigate the results.

KTVU contributed to this report.