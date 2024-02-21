Biden's Bay Area visit encounters supporters and protestors

President Biden arrived in San Francisco on his campaign fundraising trip, greeted as he descended from Air Force One by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Congressman Kevin Mullin.

"It is an honor to be on the tarmac and welcome him to our district," Rep. Kevin Mullin said. "It was great to see him and I just thanked him for standing up for democracy at home and abroad."

The president stopped in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood for two high-ticket fundraisers at private homes just blocks away from each other.

Secret Service and canine units swept the perimeter. Guests lined up in cars for security checks.

One woman named Nicolette, who was a supporter of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in previous elections, said she is throwing her support this year behind Biden.

"I'm very excited. He's done a really excellent job policy wise. The economy is recovering really well. Jobs are back, inflation is down. I think he's navigating a very difficult time," Nicolette said.

Former Governor Jerry Brown and philanthropist John Goldman were among the guests arriving for the event.

During his speech, President Biden touched on a range of topics.

"We have a crazy SOB like that guy Putin and others and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate," the President said.

At about 5:20 p.m., the motorcade moved blocks away to the house of Gordon Getty, who hosted a small dinner for about 40 people including Speaker Emerita Pelosi.

The fundraiser co-chair George Marcus said he's excited to help President Biden's campaign.

"He's remarkable and I think he deserves another term," Marcus said. "If people look at the facts, the facts are that he has done a remarkable job in every aspect."

At a nearby park, more than 100 protestors gathered saying they are upset with Biden's handling of the Gaza war.

"We need Joe Biden to call for a ceasefire immediately and we need him to condition aid and stop selling arms to Israel," said Rami Abdelkarim, an organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement.

"Not listening to his voices over 130 days, I will not be voting for Biden," one protestor named Sara O'Connell said.

President Biden left the second fundraiser at 6:42 p.m. and went to the Fairmont Hotel on Nob Hill.

Protestors continued demonstrating at the intersection of Baker and Pacific Streets. The protest was peaceful and people left the area around 7:30 p.m.

On Thursday, President Biden is scheduled to attend a Silicon Valley fundraiser in Los Altos Hills before returning to Washington.

