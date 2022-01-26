Big rig engulfed in flames on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, fatal collision impacts traffic

article

All lanes of eastbound I-580, the lower deck of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, are blocked after a fiery, fatal traffic collision, according to California Highway Patrol.

Preliminary information provided by CHP indicates that it was a big rig versus a smaller vehicle east of the mid-span of the bridge, headed into Richmond just before 7 p.m. The person killed was in the smaller vehicle, while the truck driver was able to make it out of their vehicle before it was engulfed in flames.

Traffic is being diverted off at Main Street. Drivers are advised to use the Golden Gate Bridge or State Route 37 as alternate routes. Caltrans cameras captured images of the backup on the bridge and moments where the big rig was on fire.

CHP said it appears both vehicles caught fire. The U.S. Coast Guard was alerted to see if anyone had gone over the bridge into the Bay during the collision.

A harrowing video was posted to social media where a driver pulls up to the fiery tunnel, before stopping mid-span to call for help. The Twitter user @swift_snake said about 20 minutes after the crash was reported that no fire truck was present at that time and they kept hearing exploding sounds.

Caltrans cameras have since captured images of first responders at the scene.

There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway. It is not clear what caused the collision. This is a breaking news story. We will bring you the latest details when they become available.

KTVU Real Time Traffic Map