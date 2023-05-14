Big rig hits pedestrian at Highway 101 onramp in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - California Highway Patrol said a pedestrian struck and killed by a semi truck Saturday night in San Jose.
The accident happened at about 11:45 p.m. near the Highway 101 onramp at Tully Road. The onramp was closed just after midnight.
CHP and the San Jose Fire Department responded to the collision.
ALSO: Driver dies when car goes over cliff on Highway 1 near Scotts Creek Bridge
Preliminary reports said the big rig was stopped in lane 4 as they investigated the scene.
CHP did not give the victim's name, and no further details were provided.