Big rig hits pedestrian at Highway 101 onramp in San Jose

By KTVU staff
San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - California Highway Patrol said a pedestrian struck and killed by a semi truck Saturday night in San Jose. 

The accident happened at about 11:45 p.m. near the Highway 101 onramp at Tully Road. The onramp was closed just after midnight.   

CHP and the San Jose Fire Department responded to the collision. 

Preliminary reports said the big rig was stopped in lane 4 as they investigated the scene.

CHP did not give the victim's name, and no further details were provided.