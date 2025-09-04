Big rig overturns on Highway 101 in San Jose

article

A big-rig overturned Thursday morning on southbound U.S. Highway 101 just north of Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose, blocking lanes and slowing traffic, the California Highway Patrol said.

A lane remained open as officers directed vehicles past the crash site and worked to clear the roadway. In a photo provided by the CHP on social media just before 7 a.m., the truck was seen lying on its side across several lanes, with officers placing traffic cones around the scene.

No immediate details were available on possible injuries or the cause of the crash. The CHP urged drivers to expect delays and use alternate routes where possible.

A big-rig overturned Thursday morning on southbound U.S. Highway 101 just north of Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose, blocking lanes and slowing traffic. Sept. 4, 2025. Photo: CHP




