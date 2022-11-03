Big rig explodes into flames during police chase on 5 Freeway in LA County

The driver of a reportedly stolen big rig out of Kern County was taken into custody Thursday after leading California Highway Patrol on a slow-speed pursuit on the 5 Freeway near the Newhall area.

The truck was traveling southbound on the freeway, going through Newhall and ending up near Castaic Lake, heading into the Santa Clarita Valley.

Authorities made several attempts to deploy spike strips on the freeway. The big rig eventually hit one in a set of three laid out on the roadway, leading to one of the tires coming off the front right passenger side.

At one point, the driver was seen writing on a piece of paper and holding that paper up to the windshield. It's unclear what was written.

The driver was able to continue driving for a short time before the front left driver's side of the big rig began to catch fire.

Heavy plumes of smoke could be seen coming from underneath the big rig.

The driver pulled over and complied with officers' commands to get out of the truck and was taken into custody.

The big rig was fully engulfed in flames and appears to be completely destroyed.

No other information was immediately available.